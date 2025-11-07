Trump administration expands critical minerals list

THE Trump administration added 10 minerals to its official list of materials deemed essential for the US economy and national security, including copper and metallurgical coal, said Reuters in a report on Friday.

The Interior Department’s critical minerals list guides federal investments and permitting decisions whilst shaping the government’s broader minerals strategy. The expansion comes amid efforts to boost domestic mining and reduce reliance on imports, particularly from China, the newswire said.

The list determines which projects qualify for federal incentives, informs national stockpiling priorities and signals to private investors where the government sees strategic value. Officials and industry leaders said strengthening domestic production could protect the US from supply disruptions or export restrictions imposed by competitors.

Doug Burgum, the interior secretary, said the expanded list “provides a clear, data-driven road map to reduce our dependence on foreign adversaries, expand domestic production and unleash American innovation.”

The additions include uranium, boron, lead, phosphate, potash, rhenium, silicon and silver. Copper is vital for electric vehicles, power grids and data centres, whilst metallurgical coal is used in steel production.

However, environmentalists condemned the move. Cameron Walkup of Earthjustice Action said the administration was ignoring economics and opening the door for agencies to approve projects with insufficient pollution protections. “Instead of prioritising corporate profits, we should focus on real solutions,” he added.

Corey Rosenbusch, CEO of The Fertilizer Institute, said potash and phosphate supplies were “absolutely necessary to fill our plates and feed our communities.”

Freeport-McMoRan, the largest US copper producer, could generate more than $500m annually in tax credits if copper receives critical status. Rich Nolan of the National Mining Association said the industry would continue seeking further list expansion.