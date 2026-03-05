Endeavour shareholder returns to double on gold price

ENDEAVOUR Mining has reported a sharp rise in pretax profit and said total shareholder returns over the next few years are on track to more than double its minimum commitment, buoyed by elevated gold prices.

The London- and Toronto-listed miner returned $435.3m to shareholders in 2025, some 93% above its minimum commitment and equivalent to $360 per ounce produced, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Over the 2026-2028 period, it expects to return at least $1bn to shareholders, provided the realised gold price exceeds $3,000 an ounce.

Fourth-quarter pretax profit rose to $273m from $99m in the same period a year earlier, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation climbed to $471m from $357m. The company produced 298,000 oz in the quarter at an all-in cost of $1,648/oz.

“Higher gold prices combined with our strong operational performance are directly translating into increased margins and increased cash flows,” said chief executive Ian Cockerill.

Endeavour maintained its 2026 production guidance of between 1.09 million and 1.27 million ounces at a cost of $1,600 to $1,800/oz. The company launched an exploration strategy late last year targeting the addition of between 12 million and 15 million ounces over the 2026-2030 period at a discovery cost of $40/oz.