CopperTech Metals seeks $3.6bn valuation in US listing

COPPERTECH Metals is targeting a valuation of up to $3.57bn through a US initial public offering, offering 23.5 million shares priced between $16 and $18 each to raise approximately $423.5m, said Reuters on Tuesday.

The company, which owns and operates Konkola Copper Mines in Zambia, was established last year by Vedanta Resources, the mining group controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal. Vedanta has held a majority stake in Konkola since 2004, regaining control in mid-2024 after the previous Zambian government seized the asset in 2019.

CopperTech plans to deploy $2.7bn over the next five fiscal years to lift Konkola’s copper output to an average of roughly 270,000 tons a year from fiscal 2030. The listing on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker “CUX”, is being managed by Citigroup and Cantor as joint bookrunners, said the newswire.

The IPO arrives as equity markets and investor appetite have recovered from a brief slowdown earlier in the year, drawing a cluster of new listings including e-bike firm Lime, silver miner Sinda and Italian technology company Bending Spoons, said Reuters.

Analysts say mining companies are well-positioned to attract capital at present. “Metal prices are at historically high levels,” said Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital. He noted that CopperTech’s prospectus leans heavily into copper’s role in AI infrastructure buildouts and data centre expansion — themes that resonate strongly with current investor sentiment.

Copper demand is being driven by grid modernisation, electrification and the rapid growth of AI-related infrastructure.