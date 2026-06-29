Canada and Japan eye critical minerals stockpiling deal

CANADA and Japan are exploring joint mining projects and potential stockpiling arrangements for critical minerals including graphite and gallium, as Tokyo seeks to reduce its dependence on Chinese supply chains, said Reuters.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu told the newswire the two countries are in active discussions on off-take agreements, joint mining ventures and shared mineral reserves.

“We’re offering Japan that avenue to do more with Canada in terms of critical minerals,” Sidhu said. He pointed to an existing off-take agreement between Nouveau Monde Graphite and Panasonic as a model for future partnerships, with graphite a key battery material.

At the time of speaking to Reuters, Sidhu was heading a delegation of around 300 representatives from nearly 180 companies and organisations — Canada’s biggest trade mission to the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan’s push to secure alternative mineral supplies has intensified following Chinese export restrictions. In February, Beijing banned exports of dual-use items to 20 Japanese entities it accused of supplying Japan’s military, a move that followed remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting Tokyo would intervene if China attacked Taiwan.

China dominates global rare earth production and supply, making diversification a strategic priority for Japan and other Western nations.

Sidhu’s Tokyo visit also encompassed broader energy discussions. He met with Mitsubishi Corp, already a major investor in the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia, describing the conglomerate as eager to expand its Canadian investment footprint, said Reuters.