Deep-sea mining threatens rare molluscs

MORE than half of mollusc species living near underwater hydrothermal vents face extinction risk from deep-sea mining, the International Union for Conservation of Nature warned on Thursday.

According to a report by Reuters, the IUCN made this claim as part of a renewed call for a moratorium on mining under the waves ahead of UN-led talks this month.

A growing number of companies mine minerals such as copper, cobalt and zinc from hot fluids released by vents on the ocean floor. Vent molluscs make up less than 1% of global mollusc species. But they play a key role in vent food webs, said Reuters.

The IUCN’s latest Red List shows 125 of 201 vent mollusc species, or 62%, are now at risk. Mining creates sediment clouds that smother these ecosystems, the report said.

Chong Chen of the IUCN’s Mollusc Specialist Group said deep-sea mining would harm the whole ecosystem, not just molluscs. He said losing molluscs at a vent site would also wipe out other species there.

Chen said some vent molluscs already have real value. One example is the scaly-foot snail. Its biomineralisation process is helping scientists build nanoparticles for solar cells. Other species are being studied for plastic alternatives.

He warned that extinction could mean losing future solutions in medicine and materials before they are even found.

The Red List was published ahead of a UN International Seabed Authority meeting in Jamaica from 13-31 July. That meeting will decide how to regulate seabed mining.

Many conservation groups want a ban. But several governments disagree. The Trump administration has sped up permits for US firms seeking minerals in international waters, said Reuters.