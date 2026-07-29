Anglo in talks to sell De Beers for $1bn

ANGLO American is discussing a deal worth about $1bn to sell its De Beers diamond business, a fraction of what the one-time diamond monopoly was once worth, said Bloomberg News.

Global Diamond Consortium, led by former De Beers MD Gareth Penny and including Namibia, Angola and major diamond traders, would pay roughly $750m upfront and $250m later for Anglo’s 85% stake, with further payments tied to future performance, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

GDC would also inject about $500m into the business. The talks are not final and there is no guarantee of a deal, said the newswire.

Anglo’s efforts to sell De Beers has been hampered by a downturn in diamond prices which is related to weak Chinese luxury demand, competition from synthetic stones, and trade tensions. Anglo has taken three impairments on its De Beers stake in three years, cutting its carrying value to $2.3bn in February.

Anglo bought out the Oppenheimer family’s stake in 2011 in a deal valuing De Beers at almost $13bn, down from more than $18bn in 2001. Botswana, which owns the remaining 15% and produces most of De Beers’ output, is seeking a larger stake. Spokespeople for Anglo and Penny’s consortium declined to comment, said Bloomberg.