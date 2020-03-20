Diversified miners well placed as China forecast to lead recovery after COVID-19

The FTSE 350 mining index has dropped almost 40% since the start of the year, with Anglo American and Glencore down more than 40%, BHP off 35% and Rio Tinto off 21%. The current share prices of leading miners are pricing in a five to 10% drop in demand, according to the Financial Times citing a report by BMO Capital.

Yet some banks believe China is positioned now to embark on a slow recovery which, given its control of the base and industrial metals market, means demand will revive. Its economy will be assisted by stimulus efforts and – as a net importer of oil – the price of fuel which until recently was at extremely low levels.

“We expect an extended, relatively slow pace of recovery particularly given ongoing travel restrictions, but the trend is positive,” said Barclays in its note.

Citing the outperformance of mining companies versus the general market following the global financial crisis in 2008, JP Morgan said mining shares were similarly poised to stage a similar “exceptional” recovery.