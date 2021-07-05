Glencore unveils new chairman after Tony Hayward announces retirement end-July

GLENCORE chairman since its 2011 UK listing, Tony Hayward, is to retire from the mining group’s board at the end of July, it was announced today.

He would be succeeded by Kalidas Madhavpeddi, a former CEO of China Molybdenum International who joined Glencore’s board in February 2020.

Hayward’s departure is the latest in an overhaul of Glencore’s most prominent business figures – a process that featured the retirement of Ivan Glasenberg at the end of June. Glasenberg had been the firm for 36 years, 18 of them as CEO.

Glencore said it was decided Hayward should retire from the board within a year of the group’s last annual general meeting following a second extension of his tenure beyond nine years on the board.

He said it had been an “honour” to serve at Glencore.

Madhavpeddi said it was “an exciting time” for Glencore as demand grew exponentially for metals used in the decarbonisation of world economies, such as copper and cobalt.

“As the world transitions to cleaner forms of energy and mobility, our portfolio of commodities will allow Glencore to play a key role in helping us achieve the goals of Paris and play a key role in the ongoing energy and mobility transition,” he said.