In Pictures: How the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse devastated a community

By
Staff Writer
-
JAGERSFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA  SEPTEMBER 12: Aftermath of the Jagersfontein disaster on Day 02 on September 12, 2022 in Jagersfontein, South Africa. It is reported that about 300 residents were left stranded, buildings were damaged, and animals were swept away after the dam wall at a local mine burst. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

Gallery: Click > to view picture.

Get our free daily news alerts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

  1. Jagersfontein: A question which never seems to be asked is: Who allowed the development of a township immediately below the dam wall? Areial photos indicate that this is quite a new town-ship. Developed and built years after the dam. Who did it and who did the environmental impact assessment?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here