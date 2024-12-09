Kenmare carries on mining at Moma despite Mozambique’s election upheavals

Operations at Kenmare Resources’ Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique are continuing as normal despite ongoing election-related protests. Senior management has remained on site, the company reassured investors on Monday.

Kenmare is one of the world’s largest producers of raw materials from mineral sands that are used in everyday products such as paints, ceramic tiles and plastics.

Since Mozambique’s presidential elections on 9 October, the country has been thrown into upheaval, with an estimated 90 people killed and 340 injured in a series of demonstrations in support of opposition candidate Venancio Modlane. According to official electoral results, Modlane came second in the election with 20% of the vote, while the incumbent Frelimo party’s candidate Daniel Chapo won 70%.

At the weekend, there were further clashes between police and demonstrators in the capital, Maputo, which is about 1,600 kilometres south of Moma.

Kenmare said most protests around the mine had been peaceful but there was some civil disorder and criminal activity, including damage to mine vehicles. There has been no damage to company facilities and no reported injuries to date at the mine. The presence of authorities on the ground had increased, which had calmed the situation over the weekend.

“The Company is monitoring the situation closely and is taking precautionary measures to ensure the continued safety of its personnel and the integrity of its facilities. Contrary to some media reports, senior management have remained on the mine site and no employees have been evacuated,” Kenmare said.

In October, Kenmare said it expected the Mozambican government to renew the implementation agreement that relates to the Moma mine before its expiry on 21 December. The implementation agreement does not govern the mine or impact mining operations. It governs the fiscal and other terms of the Industrial Free Zone, under which Kenmare conducts its mining, beneficiating and export activities.