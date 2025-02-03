SA’s new mining cadastre due mid-year, but will it work?

THE South African government’s new mining cadastral system is due to be launched mid-year but officials at the Minerals Council were unsure if it would be road-worthy.

“The minister (Gwede Mantashe) confirmed yesterday (Sunday) that they were on track to deliver,” said Mzila Mthenjane, CEO of the Minerals Council of South Africa. “Whether that means it is being installed and it will function or it will then be tested, I am uncertain,” he said, adding that the presumption is it would be working once installed.

PGM Consortium consisting of Canadian companies GeoTech Systems, MITS Institute and Gemini GIS & Environmental Services were selected in January 2024 to design and implement a new mining cadastre replacing the derelict SAMRAD (South African Mineral Resources Administration System).

The administrative task is enormous, however. Migrating data from SAMRAD to the new cadastre also requires resolving between a 2,500 to 3,000 licence application backlog, although Mthenjane said much of the backlog consisted of duplicate applications, known as ‘over-pegging’ which would be rejected.

Said Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the council: “They are testing it (cadastre) in the Northern Cape initially. It is being tested as we speak. So the question is now if it runs there do they palm it out to the broader country? I don’t think we should commit to the middle of this year, but when it goes live it would have been tested,” he said.