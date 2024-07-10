Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says firm prepared to mothball US mine

SIBANYE-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the company was prepared to put its Stillwater mine in the US on care and maintenance as palladium prices continued to languish.

“The future of Stillwater remains in the balance. It’s as simple as that. If there is no correction in price, as strategic as it (the mine) is, we will have to put it on care and maintenance,” he said at the London Indaba conference earlier this month.

Stillwater, which produces palladium and platinum, was one of the first of Sibanye-Stillwater’s operations to be restructured. In November the company cut about 287 employees including 187 contract workers at the mine.

A year earlier Sibanye-Stillwater delayed an expansion of Stillwater to 700,000 ounces a year. Then it abandoned the expansion, and set a production target of between 440,000 to 460,000 oz for the 2024 financial year.

However, Froneman has been reluctant to shut Stillwater. “The good news is we are Ebitda positive at Stillwater,” he said in April.

“We are not cash flow positive, but we won’t close it. If you think taking out 400,000 ounces (in annual PGM production) out of the market … no, it’s not happening. It’s too strategic,” he said. One concern for Froneman is the optics of cutting jobs in a country where it’s proposing to build a lithium/boron mine (Rhyolite Ridge).

The palladium price has fallen nearly 30% in the last 12 months. Currently trading at $995/oz, the metal slumped to a six year low in February of $958/oz.