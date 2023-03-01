Rainmaker: Can Peter Steenkamp finally inject growth into Harmony Gold?

AS we have noted several times previously, Peter Steenkamp has had a good run since he took over Harmony as CEO in 2016 thanks to good decisions and a favourable gold price. But some of the fundamental flaws inside the marginal gold group began to manifest themselves over the past year. Essentially, cost inflation is starting to bite into the group’s narrow profit margins given the already high-cost nature of many of its marginal mines and that’s despite the rand gold price staying at what must be viewed as healthy levels above R800,000/kg.

The Bambanani mine was closed last year, with Masimong due to be shut this year, followed by Kusasalethu in 2024. Last year Harmony also announced the suspension of the life extension project at the Tshepong mine, cutting the operation’s life-of-mine back to seven years instead of the 19 years that the extension project would have provided. Yet, at the same time, Harmony announced the first of its diversification projects aimed at ensuring the company’s survival as its core South African gold operations inevitably wind down. That was the acquisition of the Eva Copper project in Australia for R4.1bn.

According to Steenkamp, this “marks the beginning of our strategic diversification into copper”. The immediate reaction from analysts was to query whether Harmony could afford the total outlay, which will hit R17bn when project development costs are factored in. Similar comments were raised previously over Harmony’s intention to develop the Wafi-Golpu copper/gold project in Papua New Guinea, which is on hold because of issues with the PNG government. Officially, Harmony and partner Newcrest are progressing the special mining lease-permitting process.