Omnia rebrands mining business ahead of global push

OMNIA Holdings (Omnia) is pleased to announce the rebranding of Protea Mining Chemicals (PMC) under its Mining segment, BME. This strategic move consolidates Omnia’s global mining offering under a unified brand, delivering a comprehensive range of solutions spanning from mining to metal processing.

The rebrand closer aligns PMC with BME’s existing operations, enhancing Omnia’s ability to offer a broad value proposition that combines mine blasting and chemical processing solutions. This shift reflects Omnia’s commitment to an integrated, cohesive approach across its business units, further strengthening its support for customers’ sustainability, quality, and supply security needs.

As part of this transition, Omnia’s mining business will focus on two refreshed client value offerings: BME Blasting Solutions, providing explosives and initiation systems, and BME Metallurgy, dedicated to mining chemicals and metallurgical solutions.

“Omnia is a global company with a unique customer value proposition, coupled with best-in-class infrastructure. This rebranding and focus on two distinct client value propositions will enhance our ability to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that meet our customers’ needs across the entire mining value chain,” says Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia.

The mining business’ Managing Director, Ralf Hennecke emphasised that this closer alignment builds on BME’s international stature, leveraging the technical expertise, production infrastructure, and supply chains to grow BME’s offering throughout the mining value chain.

“We continue to enhance our contribution to more aspects of the mining cycle — not only in breaking rock through advanced blast design but also in enhancing mineral processing, which improves performance efficiency for our customers,” Hennecke explains.

“This offers exciting opportunities for our customers, who will now have enhanced access to a fully integrated value proposition and solution,” he adds.

BME also continues to expand its global footprint beyond its traditional SADC markets, with significant operations in Australia, Canada, Indonesia, West Africa, and growing interests in the US. This global reach, combined with BME’s expertise in blast and chemical engineering, ensures the company continues to deliver value to customers worldwide.