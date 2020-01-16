South32 lowers SA thermal coal output as rains, poor domestic demand hit home

SOUTH32 lowered production guidance from its South African coal mines to the bottom end of guidance of some 26 million tons (Mt) after previously expecting 28Mt in output as a result of wet weather and subdued local demand.

Production was also affected by the near-term outlook for domestic demand, and the demobilisation of contractors operating the unprofitable pits. This was in line with the firm’s “disciplined approach to capital”, said BusinessLive citing South32 CEO, Graham Kerr.

South32’s 92% stake in its South African coal mines – held in South African Energy Coal – are due to be sold to Seriti Resources for an upfront fee of R100m. South32 will also receive 49% of free cash flow from the assets capped at R1.5bn a year until about 2024.

But the real value of selling the mines is that South32 removes unloved thermal coal from its portfolio of assets whilst avoiding the cost of their rehabilitation which will now be borne by Seriti Resources.

South32 said today in a quarterly update that the transaction was expected to close in its December 2020 half year.