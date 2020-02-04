Renewable power increasingly in reach for mining sector as advances take costs down

ENERGY solutions for the mining industry are moving rapidly towards renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydrogen in combination with batteries. This reflects the increasing maturity of new energy technologies, continuing fall in costs and increasing pressure on mines to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

There are also different funding models which can help mining companies to develop these renewables projects, according to speakers at the Nedbank CIB Sustainable Energy Solutions for Mining showcase on the fringes of the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

