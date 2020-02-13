South32 says deal with Seriti at risk unless Eskom agrees to raise coal price to Duvha

SOUTH32 CEO, Graham Kerr, has again emphasised the need for a positive outcome to the negotiations underway with Eskom over the “hardship clause” regarding the supply of coal from the group’s Duvha Colliery.

Speaking on a media conference call following release of the group’s results for the six months to end-December, Kerr also stressed that a positive outcome from these talks was crucial for the success of the deal through which South32 was selling its South African Energy Coal (SAEC) assets to Mike Teke’s Seriti group.

For full article please visit Miningmx’s sister site, Energymx.