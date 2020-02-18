Glencore turns eye on net debt as 2019 earnings sag on back of lower metals, impairments

GLENCORE kept the dividend steady at 20 US cents/share for its 2020 financial year – equal to a $2.6bn payout – despite reporting lower earnings for 2019 which it said was a function of impairments and trade tensions that muted pricing for its metals.

It also turned attention to its net debt which last concerned shareholders in 2015 when it topped $30bn. The number as of December 31 was $17.6bn which on a net debt to adjusted EBITDA basis was a 62% year-on-year increase to a 1.51x ratio (2018: 0.93x). Glencore has targeted a reduction in net debt to 1x its adjusted EBITDA for this year.

Once net debt was at the $15bn to $14bn, the company would consider more capital management with a possible buy-back or special dividend, market depending. Glencore acknowledged again in notes to the numbers the continued presence of a “dislocation” between its share price and its prospects and optionality.

As widely expected, Glencore also set out its targets for Scope 3 to 2035 of some 30% – largely in line with its peer group. Group CEO, Ivan Glasenberg also made an investment case for the firm’s role in a lower carbon world, saying Glencore was positioned to supply metals such as copper that would power that transition.

And in a statement that may seem at odds with a low carbon intensity drive, Glasenberg also stood by the firm’s coal division, saying the fuel was crucial to world economic growth. “We also believe that high quality coal will continue to be a part of the overall energy mix well into the future.

Whilst coal’s share of primary energy demand was expected to fall by 2030 to 24% of world total from 27% in 2018, it was critical to for “… affordable and stable baseload power generation”, and would underpin coal demand growth, he said.

Glencore’s key metals all suffered in 2019. The average copper price was 8% lower whilst cobalt was hit particularly hard, losing 57% in price on average, although the market had started to rebalance in the second half of the year. Nonetheless, Glasenberg said commodity market were in fundamentally good shape.