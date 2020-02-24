Lucara Diamond Co. holds its own in 2019 despite poor diamond market

LUCARA Diamond Company bucked the trend in the diamond industry that has produced only lower profits for 2019 by producing an increase in net income for the year.

The performance was achieved by selling more carats on the back of higher production, but the decline in the average selling price for carat will be a concern.

No fourth quarter dividend was paid following the company’s decision to progress the extension of its Karowe diamond mine, situated in Botswana

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year came in at $73.1m (2018: $60.5m), an increase of 21%.

Net income for the year was $12.7m which equates to $0.03 per share. This compares to last year’s net income of $11.7m or $0.03 per share.

Production for the year totalled 433,060 total carats, including 29,990 carats from previously milled material which as the reason behind beating the lower end of guidance of 400,000 carats (the upper end being 425,000 carats).

The backdrop to the numbers is the poor state of the diamond market. Lucara said it sold Karowe’s diamonds for an average of $468 per carat compared to $502/ct in the previous 12 month period.

Set against this, the firm made a good fist of controlling its operating cash costs which were $31.88 per ton compared to $39.92/t in the previous year. The firm came to the end of a waste stripping campaign in the first quarter of the year that had been underway for the previous financial year.

Lucara is looking for a similar cash cost performance in 2020 with revenue coming in at $180m to $210m, the upper end suggesting the firm has some hope the market will start to recover in the current year.

Production and sales are guided to between 350,000 to 390,000 carats – lower than in the year under review as recoveries from historic ore is now at an end as mentioned.

All eyes will be on the mid-year point. The company is spending about $53m investigating the underground development of Karowe with an investment decision to follow thereafter. It is likely to progress following the dividend suspension. Extending Karowe is estimated to cost $514m in pre-production costs.

How the $247m (C$329m) intends to finance the project may be raised when CEO Eira Thomas presents the firm’s year-end results later today.