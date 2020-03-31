Glencore defers 2020 dividend, extends credit facility as COVID-19 production risks lurk

FINANCIAL risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Glencore to postpone its 20 US cents per share cash distribution – equal to $2.6bn – for 2020.

The Swiss-headquartered mining and marketing firm said today it would defer the payment in order to strengthen its position until the effects of the pandemic had played themselves out. There were currently no risks of material production disruption owing to COVID-19, it said in a statement.

Glencore is the first of the major diversified mining companies to take such a step in respect of capital returns. So far, the likes of Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP have not commented on changes to dividends or disruption to other kinds of capital return. A decision on resuming the payout would be made later in the year, Glencore said.

Glencore also decided to refinance its revolving credit facilities (RCF) including extending the facilities by $200m.

The decision to defer the dividend was in order to protect plans to reduce net debt to between $14bn to $15bn which compares to $17bn in net debt as of December 31. It was chasing down a net debt to EBITDA target ratio of about 1x.

It described the action as “prudent … amid the current period of heightened uncertainty in order to enable us to more safely navigate this challenging environment”. Shares in Glencore had edged up 1.6% on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange shortly after the announcement was made public.