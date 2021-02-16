Pan African reports 85% leap in interim share earnings despite hedge book losses

PAN African Resources reported 85.1% higher interim share earnings which came in at $2.11 cents per share (2019: $1.13c/share) owing to the vastly improved rand gold price which helped offset losses from the group’s hedge book.

The company also paid the full-year dividend, announced in September, of $17.8m in December – a record level as seen in rands – compared to $2.9m in 2019. There was no mention of an interim dividend, however.

As previously flagged, net debt was reduced 47.3% to $65.2m.

Realised hedge losses, related to gold sold forward in a contract below the spot price of gold, totalled $6.7m in the period which contributed towards an increase in all-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the period of $1,252 per ounce.

Pan African is aiming for AISC of less than $1,000/oz.

Cobus Loots, CEO of Pan African, said the company remained on track for full-year gold production of 190,000 oz as previously guided.

More to follow ….