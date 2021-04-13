Has Anglo American peaked under CEO, Mark Cutifani?

THE proposed demerger of Anglo American’s South African thermal coal assets in May is probably the last of the major deep vein corporate surgery required of Mark Cutifani, eight years group CEO this month.

Appointed on the back of the disappointing performance of Minas Rio, the firm’s Brazilian iron ore project – then impaired for about $9bn – Anglo is now riding the crest of a wave. By most accounts, that wave as just reflected in commodity prices, is far from done.

Once demerged, Anglo will have reduced its net carbon emissions by about a fifth. It is also experiencing a recovery in the diamond market which will see De Beers’ contribution to underlying EBITDA improve in the current financial year. In addition, Anglo has continuing benefits from structural supply deficits in platinum group metals, and is the only diversified mining company with meaningful copper production growth in the form of its $5.3bn, 300,000 tons a year Quellaveco project in Peru, from 2022.

Goldman Sachs said in an investment report in February that Anglo had the strongest earnings momentum compared to its peer group with an EBITDA compound average growth rate of 26% against its peer group of about 9%. It has set a target price of £37/share, although Cutifani thinks £40/share is appropriate. The group is currently trading at £30.52/share.

“If you go back over the last 100 years the great mining companies did better than a 15% TSR [total shareholder return] for more than 10 years,” said Cutifani. “We are currently sitting at 18% for seven years.

“That’s not suggesting I’m staying for another three years, but we are well on track to continue that type of performance through 2030 and beyond.” Cutifani’s comment begs the question, however, whether he feels most of the heavy-lifting he was drafted in to perform is now complete?

“It’s an organisation that’s going to keep doing stuff and so whether I’m doing it for another one, two, three or four years I think is a bit academic,” he said, adding that “… keeping Kumba stepping forward” and the positioning of the group’s fertiliser minerals business, Sirius, were important milestones along with Quellaveco’s commissioning.

“Quellaveco, in my view, is quite an important milestone for us as a group because it is a bit of unfinished business,” said Cutifani, a reference to the technical deficits Anglo was said to have had under its former CEO, Cynthia Carroll.

“You know how I got to start here, to clean up Minas Rio,” he added. “We’re making probably $250m free cash flow per month at the moment [from Minas Rio]. The iron ore price has held up well and they’ve done a wonderful job on costs which are 20% below design numbers,” said Cutifani.

“We’re making good returns and I still think we’re underpriced compared to our peers, and I think in the next year or two we’re in a position to get that benefit back,” he said.