Gold Fields downgrades South Deep output forecast after Covid-19 impact

GOLD Fields has downgraded production guidance at its South Deep mine in South Africa and its Peru mine, Cerro Corona owing to Covid-19 related disruptions in the first quarter.

Production at South Deep will come in about 9,300 ounces lower at 280,000 oz for the firm’s 2021 financial year. The mine would also have higher capital expenditure than planned as a result of approval to build a proposed R660m solar plant of which R318m will be incurred in the current financial year.

The outcome would be an increase in sustaining capital at South Deep to R1.22bn from original guidance of R889m. All-in sustaining costs would be R672,000/kg compared to its original guidance of R620,000/kg.

Gold production at Cerro Corona is expected to be 20,000 oz lower at 110,000 oz, although copper production would remain at similar levels.

On the bright side, the higher copper price had “… more than offset this impact on a gold equivalent ounce basis. Consequently, group guidance remains intact,” the company said. Gold Fields has guided to 2.3 million to 2.35 million gold equivalent production for 2021 and AISC of $1,020/oz and $1,060/oz.

Group attributable equivalent gold production in the first quarter was 541,000 oz, largely flat year-on-year and down 9% quarter-on-quarter.

In his first quarter address since appointment in April, Gold Fields CEO, Chris Griffith, said the group was in good shape. “The deliberate strategy of moving away from labour-intensive, conventional mining to focus on mechanised open pit and underground operations, with majority international exposure, has served the company well,” he said.

Griffith, the former CEO of Anglo American Platinum, replaced Nick Holland who stepped down from his post after about 13 years. Griffith was previously CEO of Kumba Iron Ore from 2008 to 2012.

Prior to taking up duties, Gold Fields was the subject of merger and acquisition speculation involving Sibanye-Stillwater which said it wanted to increase its gold production through consolidation in order to rebalance its platinum group metal-heavy portfolio.

Gold Fields quadrupled headline earnings to $729.3m (2019: $162.7m) in the year to December despite its results being negatively affected by realised losses from the group’s hedging policy through which it sold gold forward.