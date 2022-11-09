Northam Platinum makes play for RBPlat in voluntary cash offer worth R32.5bn

NORTHAM Platinum Holdings has bid for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) announcing today a voluntary offer worth R32.5bn.

The offer, which comes a year to the day it first acquired a 34.5% beachhead in RBPlat, proposes offering R172.70 per RBPlat share. The offer consists of cash and shares but with the cash element of the offer ratcheting up the lower the acceptance.

In so doing, Northam is incentivising the balance of minority shareholders to accept its offer should rival Impala Platinum (Implats), which owns about 41% of RBPlat, not accept the offer. In other words, Northam’s offer is almost entirely in cash if Implats decides to retain its stake.

Northam acquired its 34.52% stake in RBPlat for R180.50/share. Its offer today is equal that after subtracting the value of dividends derived from its current stake in RBPlat. The offer consideration represents a 20.3% premium to the 30-day trading average of RBPlat shares as of November 8.

As a voluntary offer, which contrasts with Implats’ R150/share mandatory offer for RBPlat launched in January, the transaction is based on acquiring 50.1% as a minimum. The long-stop date on the transaction is end-June next year although the ambition is to conclude it by the first quarter of next year.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum’s assets contain an estimated 62 million ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) consisting of UG2 and Merensky reefs at an extraction rate of about 75% – relatively high in the industry.

The deposits are also shallow ranging from surface to a depth of 1,000 metres. Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam has long made the point that “depth is a proxy for risk and cost” in the industry. “That makes the assets very competitive and very strategic,” he said previously.

Dunne said in March that he ultimately desired control of RBPlat and that he regarded the firm’s current 34.5% stake “a silver medal”. Said Dunne at the time: “There are a number of potential outcomes other than the obvious,” he said.

Northam reported a 7.6% decline in operating profit to R14.6bn for the year ended September and below consensus free cash generation of R11.4bn. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation slid a shade to R16.5bn compared to R16.7bn for the 2021 financial year.