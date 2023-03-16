Gold Fields, AngloGold to form Ghana JV creating “largest gold mine in Africa”

GOLD Fields and AngloGold Ashanti unveiled today an in-principle agreement for a joint venture of their operating Ghana assets which the companies said would create “the largest gold mine in Africa”, and lead to an increase in mine life, production, and lower costs.

The joint venture, which will be 66.7% controlled and operated by Gold Fields, involves AngloGold’s 100%-owned Iduapriem mine and Tarkwa in which Gold Fields has a 90% stake. It is envisaged that Ghana’s government will take a 10% stake in the joint venture once talks are finalised.

Martin Preece, interim CEO of Gold Fields, said the joint venture had been discussed “many times” in the past between the two companies. Sharing infrastructure would result in “significant flexibility in mine planning materially enhancing the economics of the mine,” he added.

The joint venture counted as one of the bolt-on initiatives Gold Fields said it would undertake after failing to conclude the takeover of Canada’s Yamana Gold last year. It also mirrors a similar synergy-busting joint venture between Barrick Gold and Newmont in Nevada to which investors have warmed.

The Ghana assets, which neighbour one another, will have an estimated life of mine of at least 18 years and possibly more. That’s if an extension plan, to be considered by the joint venture over the next three years, is put into action.

The estimated average annual production would be more than 900,000 ounces over the first first average and production of 600,000 oz a year over the life of the joint venture’s assets. All in sustaining costs (AISC), an industry cost benchmark, would be below $1,000/oz over the first five years, and less than $1,200/oz over the life of the operation.

“This combination puts together two parts of the same world-class orebody allowing us to share skills and infrastructure to significantly enhance every aspect of this mining operation,” said Alberto Calderon, CEO of AngloGold Ashanti.

“Our stake in the joint venture will be worth more than 100% of Iduapriem,” said Stewart Bailey, spokesman for AngloGold.

“It’s a no-brainer. There will be two sources of ore and two plants operated by one management structure in which we can optimise where we send the ore and how much,” he said.