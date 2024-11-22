Rossouw to make NextSource ‘Xstrata of battery metals’

CHINA dominates huge portions of the mining supply chain for electric batteries. In copper, for instance, a key element for all electric vehicles (EVs), it controls less than 10% of mining production. But coupled with refining capacity, that relatively modest market share increases to 50%, according to data collected by the Financial Times.
In lithium, another crucial ingredient in battery manufacture, China controls 10% of the metal’s production but 65% of the total supply chain when refining capacity is added. For other, equally important minerals such as rare earths, the dominance is almost total.
In graphite, a mineral required to make anodes in batteries (copper and cobalt are used in cathodes), China controls 65% of primary mining output and 90% of processing capacity.
Omniscience like this gives China pricing control. “When I look at the benchmark prices for … lithium or graphite, they are way below the actual cost curve,” says Hanré Rossouw, CEO of NextSource Materials, a Toronto-listed business which has former Xstrata boss Mick Davis as its chair. “China artificially creates barriers to entry to the raw material value chain. They subsidise their industries because they’ve got the ability to do that.”
It is not known if US president-elect Donald Trump will follow through with threats to impose 100%-200% levies on Chinese EVs, but for places such as Europe at least, non-Chinese suppliers of critical minerals and components are likely to attract a premium for production. This is the space in which Rossouw hopes NextSource can operate.
‘Xstrata of battery metals’
Rossouw was CFO of Xstrata Alloys between 2011 and 2013, a bit of history that proved decisive when he was headhunted from Sasol in April this year where he had been CFO for just over two years.
“I was happy there,” says Rossouw. “When I was headhunted I said I wasn’t interested in a CEO role, but they said a gentleman called Sir Mick Davis was involved. So I said: ‘OK, tell me about it.’ The bait was thrown.”
NextSource has only one asset, the recently commissioned Molo graphite mine in Madagascar, which supplies its own pilot anode battery facility in Mauritius. But as Rossouw says, quoting Davis: “Think big but act small.” In other words, Molo is the first step in building a diversified critical minerals company with downstream capacity.
The diversified mining model has lost its cachet in recent years, as evidenced by the streamlining strategies of BHP, Glencore and, more recently, Anglo American. Investors seem to prefer an uncomplicated exposure to single commodities. As a result, pure copper plays tend to command a premium over portfolio miners. Rossouw, who led Investec Asset Management’s mining team as the frontier and emerging markets fund manager, has a slightly different mindset.
When I was headhunted I said I wasn’t interested in a CEO role, but they said a gentleman called Sir Mick Davis was involved. So I said: ‘OK, tell me about it.’ The bait was thrown – Hanré Rossouw
“With the fragmentation that one sees in the battery metals industry, it’s very difficult for capital allocation. The power of diversification and the derisking of your commodity cycles, especially in this world where these markets are prone to manipulation and extreme movements in price, will be a proposition for the likes of an LG or a Tesla or a Volkswagen to be a partner of choice.
“That ultimately is the proposition,” says Rossouw, who is keen not to be teed up as the guy behind an ‘Xstrata 2’. NextSource’s strategy does seem to resemble Xstrata’s remarkable rise to prominence during the so-called supercycle, however. “Let’s not go there,” says Rossouw when comparisons are drawn between the previous cycle in commodities and what’s going on now. But he says he supposes the company is endeavouring to be “the Xstrata of the battery metals industry” — with one important caveat.
“I’m not Mick’s man,” he says. Though Davis is chair of NextSource, his investment vehicle, the privately held Vision Blue Resources (VBR), is not a holding company. Vision Blue won’t be setting up investments for NextSource. It has a 47% stake in NextSource, and while recognising the significant benefits of having a supportive shareholder in VBR and Davis as chair, Rossouw says he will act in the interests of all its shareholders.
Madagascar graphite project
At the time of speaking, Rossouw was less than a week in the job. His first goal is quite clearly to build up Molo to its first phase nameplate capacity of 17,000t a year of large and small flake graphite (the latter trademarked SuperFlake for the electric battery vehicle market). Large flake graphite has an existing industrial market which NextSource will supply through agreement with ThyssenKrupp, the German steelmaker and engineering company.
But the sizzle on the steak is the EV market. From a forecast 1.4Mt this year, flake graphite demand is expected to grow to about 5Mt 10 years later, driven mostly by electric mobility.
Unlike the options in the chemistry in the cathode part of the battery, where there’s debate over which minerals will come to dominate the technology, graphite is the mineral of choice for 95% of the anode manufacture.
I believe we would be open to consider South Africa. If you look at the investment environment, it is changing significantly – Hanré Rossouw
Downstream anode component production is key to NextSource’s ambitions, especially given China’s control over raw materials. Rossouw says he’s prepared to look at other possible locations for an anode battery facility, even though the pilot plant is building up in Mauritius. Discussions have been held with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he says.
South Africa is also a possible destination for a facility. Before the elections this year, Davis passed the country over as an unattractive destination, but Rossouw strikes a more hopeful tone.
“I believe we would be open to consider South Africa. If you look at the investment environment, it is changing significantly. We have a motor industry and it could be there are incentives to put up a battery facility. But one has to probably time these things at an appropriate pace.”
Shares in NextSource have struggled in the past 12 months, down about 56% at the time of writing. Rossouw says the firm’s performance tracks the Chinese graphite price. “It is a function of very low commodity prices and that actually makes access to capital difficult,” he says. One of the reasons Davis brought Rossouw in is his background in institutional investing.
“What’s important for us is that we can back it with a proposition that will raise capital but ultimately broaden our capital base to more institutional investors. That will enable our growth journey,” he says.
A version of this article first appeared in the Financial Mail.