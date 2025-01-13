Cutifani helps form bank amid mining M&A revival

MARK Cutifani, the former CEO of Anglo American, has teamed up with mining banker Omar Davis, formerly of Bank of America to set up a merchant bank – Odin Partnership – aimed at capitalising on increased deal flow in the sector.

“Our team consists of bankers who have worked on transactions in M&A and capital markets for years, but also people who have operated and run large assets, portfolios or businesses,” Cutifani told Bloomberg News.

Having previously worked together over the past 20 years, Davis and Cutifani have joined with other bankers and commodity industry veterans as the commodities industry draws interest from a wider range of stakeholders from governments to technology companies trying to navigate a resource-constrained world, said Bloomberg News.

“We’re at a fascinating point in the mining industry right now. There’s just so much happening,” Davis said in an interview. “We’re seeing countries becoming increasingly protective of their resources, and everyone’s finally getting real about the challenges of energy transition and decarbonisation.”

Odin’s team also includes Anvita Arora, formerly co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets for Bank of America, and Keyvan Zolfaghari, an ex-Nomura Holdings Inc. banker who now runs Odin’s structured equity solutions business.

Abdul Afridi, a former Bank of America banker who most recently worked at Keen Venture Partners, leads Odin’s venture investments. It’s also brought on former Anglo American technical director Tony O’Neill.

For now, Odin is focused on energy, commodities and the energy transition. It plans to eventually apply the same model of mixing banking and corporate expertise to other sectors like health care and technology, said the newswire.