Zambia’s debt cover fears may be behind gemstones tax hike

GRIZZLY by name, grisly by nature. Senegalese-owned family business Grizzly Mining flooded the Zambian emerald market to such an extent last year that it forced South Africa’s Gemfields Group to call off its sales for the first six months of 2025.

Consequently, Gemfields’ Kagem mine is suspended until at least July. Meanwhile, hundreds of employees have been put on forced leave. Having employees sit at home on 100% basic pay is still better than shouldering mine cash costs that emerald prices can’t support, says Sean Gilbertson, CEO of Gemfields Group. But he says in an interview the situation could get worse.

A surprise “statutory instrument” introduced by Zambia’s finance ministry on December 30 has resurrected a 15% export levy not seen since 2019. It was implemented on January 2 without consultation. Including Zambia’s 6% royalty, the government stands to take 21% of emerald revenues.

“The reality is that if we are not able to get the 15% duty dealt with soon, we will regrettably have to make a number of redundancies to shield the survival of the business,” says Gilbertson.

Total taxation is 51% when the royalty and the export levy are added to Zambia’s corporation tax (30%). Emerald producers Brazil and Colombia levy aggregate taxes of 2% and 2.5% respectively, before corporation tax.

“We may have to extend the suspension of Kagem because there is no point restarting a mine that is fundamentally not sustainable,” says Gilbertson.

While the Zambia shock does not yet threaten the survival of Gemfields, it’s worth noting that Kagem comprised 40% of its $128m in revenue for the six months ended June, the last reported period. The potential crisis will also compound Gemfields’ persistent discount to NAV, which was 50% as of June 30.

Efforts are under way to persuade Zambia to think again. President Hakainde Hichilema, a former economist, has been applauded for restoring investor confidence since he was elected in 2021. Toronto-listed First Quantum Minerals, a copper miner, restarted the $1.35bn expansion of its Kansanshi mine in 2022 shortly after Hichilema unveiled fiscal reforms, including the non-deductibility of royalty payments to the government.

It’s surprising, therefore, that an old duty has been revived, especially since there appears to have been no parliamentary oversight. Gilbertson thinks the finance ministry was acting unilaterally in an effort to improve Zambia’s debt cover following a critical fourth review by the IMF. “I’m just speculating, but there were other measures announced by the government around the same time,” he says. As the levy was first introduced in 2018 via statutory instrument, it could be reintroduced in the same way, without parliamentary oversight.