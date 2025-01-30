RBM to reduce emissions 60% after securing third power deal

RICHARDS Bay Minerals (RBM) on Thursday announced a third renewable energy supply agreement which will see the Rio Tinto unit reduce greenhouse gas emissions 60%.

In terms of a power purchase agreement with Red Rocket South Africa, which is building the Overberg Wind Farm in the Western Cape province, RBM will secure 230MW of the project’s total 380MW export capacity.

“The Overberg Wind Farm project represents the biggest project in RBM renewable energy procurement and is a key step towards RBM achieving its commitment in line with the target set by the Rio Tinto Group, to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2030, relative to the 2018 baseline, and achieve net zero by 2050,” said Werner Duvenhage, MD of RBM and Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium African Operations.

In addition to two previous projects the PPA with Red Rocket South Africa is expected to reduce RBM’s annual Scope 1 and 2 emissions by around 60% (1.4 Mt CO 2 e) from a 2018 baseline, the group said.

More to follow …