Who is Sibanye-Stillwater’s new uranium partner?

The uranium market has been transformed in less than four years. Spot prices, at about $85/lb, are more than double the price in 2020. This is partly because the market has come to view uranium differently, as a green metal. It’s long been seen as a strategic metal, but Russia’s increased militarisation and the rise of new nuclear threats from Iran and North Korea has also influenced the price.

The advent of the Trump administration has also led to investors anticipating a more strident response to global multipolarity. Supply shocks such as import bans on Russian production are expected. Already there’s evidence of this on the uranium price. When limits were imposed on Russia by the US a year ago, the uranium spot price increased to $106/lb.

Brewer is hoping Neo Energy can tap into this thriving market, especially while the metal’s price is running hot. It has a good chance of doing so.

From Beatrix 4, mined by Sibanye-Stillwater for its gold, Neo Energy will have access to Beisa, a major uranium resource once explored and pre-developed by Gencor in the early 1980s. Brewer says 2.5t of the Beisa reef is ‘stopeable’, or ready to mine, containing 400,000 ounces of gold and 5-million pounds of uranium.

Prospective lenders have rushed to help finance Beisa, says Brewer. “One group, a listed uranium fund, is just purchasing physical [uranium], so they are trying to get in early,” he says. About $50m has been offered in a royalty stream or a prepayment of cash. In return for $25m the lender gets 25,000 oz of gold, which is a fraction of the 5.4-million ounce resource base at Beisa. The balance is for the uranium.