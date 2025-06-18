Mkwanazi to leave Anglo as group unveils executive restructure

ANGLO American said its regional director for Australia and Africa, Themba Mkhwanazi would leave the company following the disposal of group assets in the past 12 months.

Mkwanazi’s duties would be consolidated under Anglo’s chief operating officer, Ruben Fernandes, Anglo said on Wednesday in an announcement to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

In November, Anglo American said it had reached an agreement to sell the remainder of its metallurgical coal assets in Australia to Peabody Energy for $3.8bn. It had earlier agreed to the sale its 33.3% stake in Jellinbah Group, also in Australia, to Zashvin Ltd.

Last month, it demerged its 47.1% stake in the South African platinum group metals business Valterra Platinum – formerly Anglo American Platinum – to shareholders. It said it would retain a 19.9% stake in Valterra for at least 90 days post the demerger.

“We thank Themba Mkhwanazi for his outstanding contribution to Anglo American over the last 11 years in which he also led our thermal coal, Kumba Iron Ore and then our Bulks businesses as a whole,” said Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American.

Mkhwanazi will step down from June 30. He was previously CEO of Kumba Iron Ore. Kumba’s CEO Mpumi Zikalala will report to Fernandes along with leaders from three other production businesses in Chile, Peru and Brazil.

Further restructuring of Anglo’s executive team is on the horizon. Al Cook, who is part of Anglo’s eight person executive team, is expected to depart once the sale or listing of De Beers of, which he is CEO, is completed. Anglo said recently is hoped to complete this deal, the final part of a restructuring unveiled in May last year, during 2026.

Anglo’s executive team therefore consists of Wanblad, Cook and Fernandes, as well as Anglo CFO John Heasley; its legal and corporate affairs head, Richard Price; chief people and organisation officer, Monique Carter; chief projects and development officer, Alison Atkinson; and chief strategy and sustainability officer Helena Nonka.

On May 12, Anglo said Tom McCulley had been appointed technical director, following Matt Daley’s decision to join South32 as CEO. The team is completed by Matt Walker who is CEO of Anglo’s marketing division.

“We have made rapid progress with our portfolio simplification and we are on track to complete the strategic re-shaping of Anglo American to focus on our world-class positions in copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients,” said Wanblad.

Interestingly, given concerns in South Africa related to the disposal of Amplats and De Beers, Anglo said Nolitha Fakude would continue as chair of Anglo American in South Africa “in her leadership role of Anglo American’s wider business and societal interests in South Africa, including the company’s support for the country’s national priorities, and as a hub for regional investment”.