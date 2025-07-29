Kumba recoups R942m in take-or-pay penalties from Transnet

In 2022, Kumba downgraded its production targets from 41 to 43 million tons to below 40Mt in 2023 and 2024 as it became clear that a combination of technical problems, corruption and vandalism would severely hamper Transnet from operating at capacity for years to come. For this year, Kumba has kept to production and sales of between 35Mt and 37Mt amid signs of stabilisation at Transnet.

The Anglo American company declared an interim dividend of R16.60 per share or R7.2bn after posting R22.17 per share (2024: R22.27/share). The dividend declaration was at the top end of its 50% to 75% of earnings payout policy and was achieved on the back of 3% higher sales and realised export prices about 8% above benchmark prices.

Mpumi Zikalala, CEO of Kumba said the company could have paid a larger dividend given the firm ended with cash of R16.1bn as of June 30, but the board opted for restraint. “If you look at particularly the cash that we retain, I guess others will argue that we could have paid even higher,” she said.