Glencore to reopen Alumbrera as targets 1.6mt/y in copper output

GLENCORE annnounced today the restart of its Alumbrera mine in Argentina by late 2026 as it sought to give fresh momentum to its struggling copper division.

Amid concerns the company may fall short of targeted copper production this year, the reopening of the open pit mine is a prelude to developing the neighbouring $3.5bn to $4.5bn MARA project and forms part of long term plans to produce 1.6 million tons of copper by 2035 after sanctioning a string of other projects.

“We have a clear pathway for our base copper business to exceed 1 million tons of annual production by the end of 2028, with a target to produce approximately 1.6Mt tons by 2035,” said Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore at a capital markets presentation. At that level of production, Glencore one of the largest copper producers in the world, he added.

Alumbrera, which was put on care and maintenance in 2018, is forecast to produce 75,000 tons of copper and about 317,000 ounces of gold as well as 1,000 tons of molybdenum, (a steel-making ingredient), during four years of operations, said Glencore.

Alumbrera’s restart is also “a natural enabler” for Minera Agua Rica – Alumbrera (MARA), the group said. “It reduces ramp-up risk for the concentrator and downstream logistics, maintains and retrains the workforce ahead of MARA first ore and keeps critical infrastructure in operation,” Glencore said. There were also cost saving synergies as the MARA project would share infrastructure with Alumbrera.

Glencore has been criticised for its reluctance to approve projects which also include Coroccohuayco at Antapaccay, El Pachon also in Argentina, a joint venture with Teck called New Range, and a fourth line at Collahuasi in Chile.

“We are seeing a trend-change in the copper market,” said Nagle of his confidence in the metal in contrast to the group’s conservatism in previous years. “That has given us comfort to sanction these projects and not cannabiise our product.”

According to its plans Glencore will rank as the world’s fourth largest copper producer by 2029 having given approval to the Coroccohuayco project, an expansion of its Antapaccay operations in Peru. MARA would come on stream in 2030 with the $8.5bn to $10.5bn El Pachon to be in production by 2034. New Range, a mine in the US, would add copper production in 2035.

Nagle said that while its copper production expansion plans would be funded internally the company would consider joint venture and other strategic linkups.

In October, Glencore trimmed its full year output of the red metal to 850,000 to 875,000 tons compared to previous guidance of up to 890,000 tons despite a recovery of grades at its African copper operations (KCC and Mutanda), and its Peru mines Antapaccay and Antamina which took third quarter output up 36% to 583,000 tons.

But there is scepticism about its longer terms targets for copper output of 930,000 tons in 2026/2027. In a November 24 report, Goldman Sachs analyst Matt Greene anticipated copper output of 850,000 to 900,000 tons instead. Glencore today rescoped copper output in 2026 to 840,000 tons mainly owing to short-term Collahuasi mine plan adjustments.

The underperformance has weighed heavily on Glencore’s shares this year, although the slump in the thermal coal price is an important factor in the company’s valuation. “We see Glencore as being at a strategic crossroads. Our discussions with investors suggest that to outperform peers, it should revisit/rationalise its portfolio,” said Greene.

Commenting today, Glencore said the group had streamlined its management team, and focused on improving operational performance. “We have heard what you say,” said Nagle of criticism about the group’s mines.