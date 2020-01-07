China’s Chalco ships first bauxite from Guinea Boffa mine

ALUMINIUM Corporation of China (Chalco) shipped the first cargo of bauxite from its Boffa mine in Guinea, said Reuters citing a company spokesman on Tuesday.

Some 55,000 tons of cargo left Guinea on January 5 board Cosco Shipping Bulk’s Qu Shan Hai vessel, said the newswire. The ship is bound for the port of Rizhao in eastern China’s Shandong province. Chalco has alumina refining capacity in Shandong, said Reuters.

Bauxite is a rock refined to make alumina, which is then used to make aluminium metal.

An official from Chalco parent Chinalco had said in November that the first shipment from Boffa, which is slated to eventually produce 12 million tos of bauxite per year, would be made in early-December.