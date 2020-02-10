Eskom woes mean miners spend more time covering its deficits than expanding

INCREASING demands on South African mining companies to install renewable power, partly in response to deficits in the country’s electricity utility, Eskom, is making the mining sector less able to respond quickly to upticks in commodity prices, said BusinessLive.

“If you look at South African mineral production and global commodity prices, it looks as if companies can’t respond to these prices because of structural issues like Eskom, Transnet and regulatory issues,” said Henk Langenhoven, chief economist for the Minerals Council of South Africa. He made specific mention of Eskom’s coal procurement problems.

