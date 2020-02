URANIUM mining development firm, Goviex, has raised C$2.3m ($1.51m) in the first tranche of a private placement in which it will issue a total of 33.3 million shares, the firm said in a statement today.

In the first tranche, some 15.3 million units were issued at 15 Canadian cents per unit – proceeds that would be used to fund the continuing development of Madaouela, Goviex’s principal development project.

