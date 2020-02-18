Afritin Mining ships first tin concentrate from Namibia’s Uis mine in 30 years

THE first tin was mined and shipped from Namibia’s Uis mine in roughly three decades, said Afritin Mining, the UK-listed miner that re-developed the dormant operation.

Some six tons grading at more than 60% tin metal contained was shipped in the first consignment and delivered to Thailand Smelting and Refining Company as per a contract signed in the third quarter of last year.

The concentrate was produced at the Uis pilot mining and processing facility, and will be followed by a second shipment of about 20 tons. “We will continue to deliver this operation as we ramp up production to nameplate of 60 tons of tin concentrate per month,” said Anthony Viljoen, CEO of Afritin Mining in a statement today.

The pilot plant has been ramping up and following first production throughput is now at 5,800 tons, an increase of 63% month-on-month from November. Afritin said it expected to ramp up plant production over the next six months to a nameplate of 45,000 tons of ore to the plant and the production of 60 tons of tin concentrate monthly.

“The first shipment of tin concentrate and first revenues from the Uis Tin Mine in three decades marks a significant milestone for the company and the Erongo region of Namibia,” said Viljoen.

The Uis Tin Mine, once the largest conflict-free hard-rock tin mine in the world, was discovered in 1911 with mining commencing in 1950. As a result of unfavourable market conditions at the time, the mine went into care and maintenance and was closed.

Afritin also announced it had appointed Nico Smit as vice-president of operations and projects, previously regional director of advisory at Hatch, an engineering consulting firm.