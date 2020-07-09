Anglo’s head of coal July Ndlovu appointed chairman of World Coal Association

ANGLO American Coal CEO, July Ndlovu, has been appointed chairman of the World Coal Association (WCA), the association said in a statement Thursday.

“We find ourselves at a pivotal moment for the coal industry,” said Michelle Manook, CEO of the WCA in announcing the appointment.

“Our world still needs coal. With a clear strategy in place, we seek to work with governments, investors, and key industry players to uphold global expectations and ensure that all policies are inclusive of all forms of energy,” Manook said.

Lenders and institutional investors are increasingly giving investment in new thermal coal the cold shoulder as civil organisations raise popular consciousness regarding emissions, global warming, and protection of the environment.

The pressure has made its way into public policy: some $16 trillion in stimulus efforts, geared towards helping the world economy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, has been partly tied to green-related investment.

Said Manook: “With a clear strategy in place, we seek to work with governments, investors, and key industry players to uphold global expectations and ensure that all policies are inclusive of all forms of energy”.

Ndlovu, who joined Anglo American in 2001, said it was incumbent on the coal sector to “… deliver a new era of clean coal technologies”. He succeeds outgoing chair, Glenn Kellow, who is president and CEO of US energy company, Peabody Energy.