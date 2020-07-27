Mantashe released from hospital but to rest for seven days following Covid-19 infection

SOUTH African mines minister, Gwede Mantashe, has been released from hospital where he was treated for Covid-19 disease, said EyeWitness News.

Citing Cabinet spokesperson, Phumla Williams, the publication said on Sunday evening that Mantashe had been advised to stay at home for an additional seven days.

Mantashe tested positive for Covid-19 on July 14 and initially went into self-quarantine. The MP was later admitted to hospital.

“We are grateful that minister Mantashe is now at home with his family and on his way to a full recovery,” said Williams.

“We wish our other colleagues in the executive, and all other South Africans battling this virus, a speedy recovery. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.”

As of July 25, some 12,204 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the country, increasing the cumulative total to 434,200. At least 263,054 recoveries were recorded.

Mantashe has drawn the praise of South Africa’s mining sector for his cooperative approach to tackling Covid-19 since the government imposed hard lockdown measures in mid-March.

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, acknowledged the contribution Mantashe had made during the pandemic. “We have found a lot of common ground with our minister and his department,” he said in an interview with Miningmx in June.