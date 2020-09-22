Mali politics headed in “the right direction”, says B2Gold CEO, Clive Johnson

THE political situation in Mali was “headed in the right direction”, said Reuters which cited the comments of B2Gold CEO, Clive Johnson.

“The new military leadership is … working closely with the business community and others to make this a seamless transition,” Johnson was quoted as saying during the Gold Forum Americas conference on Monday. “The political situation is headed in the right direction.”

Retired colonel Bah Ndaw was named interim president of Mali on Monday while Colonel Assimi Goita, the leader of the junta that seized power on August 18, was appointed vice president, said Reuters.

B2Gold operates the Fekola mine in Mali which is of critical importance to the company: of 239,574 ounces in June quarter gold production, some 147,424 oz – about 61.5% – was from Fekola.

Mali produced about 65 tons of gold last year – equal to some two million ounces – an increase of 7% year-on-year. Other notable gold producers operating in Mali include Barrick Gold, Resolute Mining, and Endeavour Mining.

The West African country’s president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, resigned following a military mutiny. Keita said at the time that he decided to step down in order to avoid further bloodshed.

“Today, certain parts of the military have decided that intervention was necessary. Do I really have a choice? Because I do not wish blood to be shed,” Keita was quoted as saying in a brief statement broadcast on national television.