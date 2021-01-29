SA mining industry prepares for R300m rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

SOUTH Africa’s mining sector estimated it would cost R300m to assist with the government’s roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines to mineworkers and community members, said Reuters citing Dr. Thuthula Balfour, head of health at Minerals Council South Africa.

The Minerals Council, which represents mining firms, offered its financial and logistical assistance after the government called on the private sector to help with the rollout of vaccines, the first of which are set to arrive on Monday, said Reuters.

Mining is a key driver of the country’s economy, contributing 9% of GDP, and mineworkers are among the essential workers South Africa plans to inoculate in the second phase of its vaccination plan after healthcare workers, the newswire said.

Balfour said the mining industry has the capacity to carry out around 60,000 vaccinations per day, with scope to increase that to 80,000 vaccinations per day.

At that rate, the industry would vaccinate its 450,000 workforce within eight days, Reuters calculated. Mining companies also have the capacity to vaccinate around 2.25 million people in the often remote communities around mines, Balfour said.

Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater also indicated it would offer financial support and could carry out 18,000 vaccinations a day using its 45 health and medical facilities.

South Africa is set to receive one million doses of AstraZeneca shots from the Serum Institute of India (SII) on February 1 for its healthcare workers.