Magufuli absence shines spotlight on Tanzania’s concerning approach to Covid-19

SPECULATION Tanzania’s president, John Magufuli, has contracted Covid-19 has shone the spotlight on how the East African country’s government has tackled the disease, said Bloomberg News.

According to the newswire, Magufuli, 61, has warned against importing vaccines, which he says may be harmful, and said God will protect Tanzanians from the virus. His approach contrasts with the experience of his citizens.

Bloomberg spoke to one doctor who said four of her colleagues had died of Covid-19 in the last two months and her days are largely spent treating people with symptoms.

Magufuli hasn’t been seen in public for more than two weeks.

He skipped a summit for East African heads of state and missed his regular church service, according to local media reports, said Bloomberg.

That’s spurred speculation by human-rights groups and newspapers that he may have been hospitalized, either in Tanzania or neighboring Kenya.