Nolitha Fakude appointed first female president of 131-year old Minerals Council SA

THE Minerals Council South Africa today appointed Anglo American South Africa chairwoman, Nolitha Fakude as its president – the firm time in the organisation’s 131 years that a woman has taken the top role.

Fakude was formerly a vice president and is also the chairwoman of the Minerals Council Women in Mining Leadership Forum.

Fakude will be assisted by three vice presidents who are Paul Dunne, CEO of Northan Platinum, Peter Steenkamp, CEO of Harmony Gold and Kumba Iron Ore CEO, Themba Mkhwanazi. Fakude replaces Exxaro Resources CEO, Mxolisi Mgojo, who served as president of the council for four years.

In his outgoing address, Mgojo said the South African mining sector had not moved quickly enough on the inclusion of women in the sector. A white paper on women in mining, however, was aimed at improved gender inclusion.

“It stresses the need for diversity and inclusion programmes that specifically include men, for the inclusion of women in mining to be part of KPIs in senior management performance plans, and for workplaces to be reviewed and adapted to ensure that women’s needs are catered for,” he said.

Commenting on his time as president of the Minerals Council, Mgojo said it had been “… a roller coaster ride, with the highs and lows sometimes a consequence of our and government’s own doings, and sometimes a consequence of external forces over which we had little or no control”.