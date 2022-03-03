SA mines minister calls for judicial review of corruption report as pressure grows to resign

SOUTH African mines and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, is to seek a judicial review of the country’s report into state-linked corruption in an effort to stave off demands he resign, said BusinessLive.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, who headed the state capture inquiry, recommended including Mantashe among those to be investigated further. But Mantashe, who is also ANC chairman, said the report contains “technical mistakes” that require judicial review for correction, reported BusinessLive.

“The commission says there is no prima facie case,” said Mantashe. Until the judicial review process is completed and the ANC asks him to step aside, he will remain in his government and party leadership positions, he said.

The report into so-called state capture detailed how facilities management firm Bosasa bribed senior government and ANC officials in exchange for lucrative tenders.

Mantashe was secretary-general of the ANC when Bosasa was giving the party substantial financial support. He testified before the commission four times, but his characterisation of the ANC as a mere “NGO” did not withstand Zondo’s assertion that the party boasts a parliamentary majority “with the levers of legislative and executive power at its disposal”, said BusinessLive.

In all three volumes of the commission’s report, which were released in tranches since January, it was said that the ANC, including former South African president Jacob Zuma, played a central role in state capture, said BusinessLive.