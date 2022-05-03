SA coal exporters turn to trucks as Transnet dysfunction risks billions of rands in lost revenue

A year ago, it was loading five or six Transnet trains a week from Khanye. That has dropped to just two or three now, and its stockpiles of coal have been mounting, Hallatt said.

Transnet announced a force majeure last month affecting coal exporters including Thungela Resources and Glencore. This was owing to deteriorating rail infrastructure as well as Covid-19 related absenteeism and corruption as well as vandalism and theft with criminal gangs targeting copper from overhead cables on coal lines.

A Glencore spokesperson declined to comment, said Reuters.

Menar is trucking about 120,000 tons of coal a month and plans to increase that to 200,000 tons, Hallatt said. As a whole, South African coal miners are putting about 400 trucks on the road a day, trucking some six million tons of coal on an annualised basis, according reuters which cited an industry source.

“We are aware that there’s been an increase in the number of coal trucks now running into the ports and that’s not a good situation,” Transnet Freight Rail CEO Sizakele Mzimela told Reuters.

Limited rail capacity cost bulk commodity exporters at least R35bn last year in lost revenue, according to South Africa’s Minerals Council.