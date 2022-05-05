Wesizwe announces new CEO owing to “operational requirements:

WESIZWE Platinum said that owing to “operational requirements” its CEO Zhimin Li has stepped down from his position, effective Wednesday. Li has been replaced by Wang Hongile, a qualified mechanical engineer.

Hongile has 34 years in the mining sector working at Jinchuan Group and was most recently deputy mine manager at Jinchuan’s Second Mine. He was also deputy general manager of Jinchaun Group Mining Engineering.

China Africa Jinchuan holds a 45% stake in Wesziwe Platinum.

“The board is satisfied that Mr Wang Honglie has the necessary management experience, skills and qualifications to serve as chief executive officer of the company,” said Wesizwe.

Li will become deputy CEO.

In February, Wesizwe warned of “huge losses” as a result of a strike on its Bakubung platinum group metals mine.

“Bakubung Platinum Mine is currently in a critical stage of project construction. The construction of the mining and concentrate processing system has not yet been completed and the schedule of the construction is tight with high targets,” it said at the time.

“The forced closure seriously affects the progress of the project, causing Wesizwe Platinum company to suffer huge economic losses, and this has a serious impact on the employment of local community members, construction contractors and subcontractors,” it said.

The latest information is that Wesizwe Platinum is shooting for production of platinum group metals and gold of about 420,000 ounces a year from Bakubung mine.