AngloGold appoints interim CFO while it seeks replacement following Ramon retirement

IAN Kramer had been appointed interim chief financial officer for AngloGold Ashanti effective from July 1 following the early retirement of Christine Ramon, the company said today.

“A comprehensive international search process for a permanent CFO is well advanced and an announcement will be made when the appointment is finalised,” the company said. Kramer is the firm’s senior vice-president: group finance.

Ramon announced her intention to retire in February having previously served the company as interim CEO from June 2020 until the appointment of incumbent Alberto Calderon in September last year.

Ramon saw off a merger attempt by Sibanye-Stillwater, and managed the company during the morale-weakening dysfunction at its board level that had sexual harrassment charges against its then chairman Sipho Pityana at its root.

She was also interim CEO in the aftermath of a pillar failure which killed an employee and brought the re-engineered Obuasi mine in Ghana to a grinding halt in May 2020.

Commenting in February Ramon said that following the tragic loss of her husband to Covid last year, she had decided to spend more time with her two children. “I am thankful and proud of my work and achievements at AngloGold Ashanti, and of the exceptional team I’ve worked alongside during that time,” she said.

Ramon was previously CFO of Sasol, the petrochemical company. Ramon also served as a director of the World Gold Council and the International Council on Mining and Metals.