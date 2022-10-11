High Court orders Arnot OpCo be put into business rescue

SALUNGANO Group, formerly known as Wescoal Holdings, successfully bid to put its 50% owned Arnot OpCo into business rescue, said online publication News24.

It cited Salungano as saying that business operations of the mine would continue as usual, including the supply of coal into the Arnot power station.

“Shareholders are reminded that Arnot OpCo has been in financial distress for a prolonged period, and the option of business rescue is considered the most appropriate under the circumstances,” Salungano said in a statement. “Salungano Group is of the firm belief that a business rescue plan could facilitate a successful turnaround of the business.”