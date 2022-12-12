Transnet reduces vessel stay at Saldanha Port to seven days after efficiency drive

TRANSNET said it had scored important efficiency improvements at its Saldanha port with the average time of vessels at the terminal reduced from 12 to seven days.

It aimed to decrease the vessel stay to five days with ongoing improvements. The majority of South Africa’s iron ore exports are through Saldanha port.

As part of the efficiency drive at Saldanha, Transnet launched a study that targeted ways to reduce idle time from the back of port as well as reducing inefficiencies on both the waterside and landside. Reduced vessel turnaround times and vessel port stay was also targeted in the study.

In the first phase of the study it identified the upgrade of the terminal weighbridge which has now been completed.

In getting vessel stay reduced to five days, which is the second phase of the study, Transnet will collaborate with back-of-port operations.

The optimisation drive will “soon be rolled out” to all bulk and break bulk commodities at the terminal, Transnet said.

“The terminal is confident that this initiative is of value not only to the Transnet, but the region at large and subsequently the economy of the country,” said Andiswa Dlanga: Managing Executive, Western Cape Region.

Transnet has come in for widespread criticism from the country’s commodities exporters for backlogs resulting in increased stockpiles at the ports, as well as on mines, with the loss of revenue.