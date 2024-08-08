Zambia law change could deliver “fatal blow” to copper target

PROPOSED minerals regulation in Zambia could deliver a “fatal blow” to ambitions to increase copper production to three million tons annual, said Reuters.

Zambia is proposing a Minerals Regulation Commission Bill that would allow the government to acquire a shareholding in exploration areas before licences to search for minerals including copper are granted to investors.

The proposed law seeks to give the nation’s minister of finance the right to maintain a shareholding in a mining license on behalf of the government if minerals are discovered.

Citing a joint statement by Zambia’s Chamber of Mines, the main mining industry body, and the Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies, Reuters said some parts of the proposed law “will drive up the perception of investment risk” in the country.

“(With) the prospect of forced ‘free carry’ acquisitions by the state of stakes in new ventures, this Bill will seriously undermine property rights,” the mining industry bodies said.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s government is seeking to attract more investors to boost copper output to about three million tons over the decade, said Reuters.

Copper output slumped to 698,000 tons in 2023 from 763,000 tons the previous year, according to data from the ZCM, the newswire said.

Barrick Gold and First Quantum Minerals are among investors that have outlined major expansion plans to boost copper output in Zambia.